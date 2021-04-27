BTS, SUPER M & more: 5 Times the world of Kpop collided with the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Two of the biggest communities in the world right now are the Marvel and the K-Pop communities. What happens when worlds collide?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe holds one of the biggest fandoms in the world right now when it comes to pop culture. On the other hand, the K-Pop fandom is an equally strong force to be reckoned with. When two hotshots collaborate, it leads to the world coming together on a common field of interest, aiding and amplifying the fandom of each community. South Korea has received multiple nods in the Marvel Universe, especially with Gilgamesh being played by Ma Dong Seok in the upcoming movie 'The Eternals', their Korean superhero Taegukgi in Taskmaster #3, Silk in Amazing Spider-man #4, Crescent and White Fox (a shape-shifter who can turn into a nine-tailed fox) who debuted in a Korean Avengers webtoon, among many others.

Here are 5 times the mighty MCU and K-Pop came together!

Luna Snow

Marvel's latest Korean superhero Luna Snow is a K-Pop star-turned superhero! She even has multiple singles under her name, one of which features the vocals of none other than Luna from f(x). She is also a character in the official mobile game Marvel Super War. According to Marvel, "Luna Snow will step into Wakanda Battlefield as a powerful Energy hero with the ability to create dark ice for destruction and light ice for healing. By switching and manipulating dark ice and light ice, she can cause AoE damage and inflict a freeze effect on enemies while healing and saving herself from danger."

Super M x Marvel

Super M had an incredibly successful collaboration with Marvel whereby they introduced a whole new range of official merchandise featuring the Super M members (known as the Avengers of K-Pop) in the avatars of the actual Marvel Avengers themselves. This collaboration was highly anticipated and sold out almost immediately. The merch was released ahead of the group's album 'Super One' and it also marked a starting point for future collaborations. Paul Gitter, Senior Vice President, Marvel Licensing, explained in a statement, “Working with SM Entertainment authentically expands the Marvel Universe of products into K-Pop culture in a cool, original way, since the SuperM members are Marvel fans themselves.”

BTS RM x Marvel

RM's solo track 'Fantastic' was featured in the Marvel film 'Fantastic Four' as part of its original soundtrack in 2015, marking one of the first times such a cross-over took place. RM wrote the lyrics to the song himself and even co-produced the track. Such a collaboration was rare at that time, which is testimony to RM's talent and star power. Needless to say, RM was and is destined for the biggest things in life.

Deadpool x HyunA

As part of a photoshoot with High Cut magazine, the Marvel superhero Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds was paired with K-Pop's sweetheart HyunA and that photoshoot ended up going viral even years after it was originally shot. The photos depicted HyunA as Deadpool's bride and Ryan Reynolds has since expressed his affection for HyunA on multiple occasions. The two looked positively adorable together and fans have been waiting for a round 2 ever since.

Jackson Wang

Finally, the freshest update out of the bunch is the report of Jackson Wang contributing to the OST of Marvel's upcoming Asian-led movie “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”. The cast is complete with amazing talents from the Chinese entertainment industry so it wouldn't be a surprise if it were to turn out that Jackson is indeed singing the OST for the film, considering that he's one of the biggest and most popular singers in China as well as worldwide.

