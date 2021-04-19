BTS surpass over 2.7 million simultaneous viewers for online concert event, BANG BANG CON 2021

BANG BANG CON 2021 was a massive success and millions of viewers tuned in to stream BTS' online concert this weekend!

The previous weekend was fun and enjoyable all thanks to BANG BANG CON 2021. BTS hosted a special day-long online concert where they streamed some of their past concerts for fans to enjoy from the comfort of their homes! The online concert aired on April 17, Saturday at 11:30 am IST with BTS Live Trilogy Ep 1 BTS Begins (Memories of 2015), followed by BTS' 5th Muster (Magic Shop in Busan) and finally, BTS World Tour (Speak Yourself Sao Paulo Brazil). ARMY all over the world enjoyed the concert thoroughly, and nobody wanted to leave!

Now, Big Hit Entertainment has revealed that BTS drew over 2.7 million simultaneous viewers for BANG BANG CON 2021! Yes, that's right, BTS managed to draw in more virtual concert-goers for BANG BANG CON 2021, in comparison to BANG BANG CON 2020, where they recorded an impressive worldwide viewership of 2.24 million simultaneous viewers. This is definitely a significant growth from the last time.

Meanwhile, there is intense speculation in the media regarding BTS' upcoming comeback! Several media outlets have reported that BTS is making a comeback in May. However, Big Hit Entertainment is tight-lipped about the speculation. Anyways, we cannot wait for BTS' comeback!

Credits :Big Hit Entertainment

