BTS surprises ARMY by arriving at MOTS pop up store in Seoul; RM shares cute snaps with his Tiny Tan version

Lucky BTS ARMY members got to see the septet entering and exiting BTS Pop-Up: Map of the Soul Showcase in Seoul, South Korea. Moreover, RM shared adorable snaps of himself posing with and imitating his Tiny Tan version.

A while back, it was revealed that there will be a BTS Pop-Up: Map of the Soul Showcase in Seoul, much to the excitement of local BTS ARMY members. From Tiny Tan life-size figurines and MOTS merchandise to Dynamite and Black Swan setups, it was indeed nothing short of la la land for the fandom. However, some luckier fans got to see BTS themselves when the boys took a surprise visit to the store recently.

Apparently, like last year's BTS Pop-Up: House of BTS Showcase in Seoul, BTS was shooting for an Episode which will later be released on their YouTube channel BANGTANTV. While Jin and Suga arrived in one car, J-Hope and V came in another as did Jimin and Jungkook. RM arrived solo in one car and the members swiftly entered the store. You could hear BTS ARMY cheering for the members as they haven't been able to see the septet face-to-face in the longest time. As per fellow BTS ARMY member @beyourlight99, the members were waving at ARMY from the third floor and even waved at fans when they were exiting the store.

Moreover, Namjoon treated fans with two snaps on Twitter, both of him posing with and imitating his adorable Tiny Tan version. ARMY was also able to notice Jin subtly photobombing one of the photos.

Check out RM's tweet from BTS Pop-Up: Map of the Soul Showcase in Seoul posing with his Tiny Tan version below:

RM cutely tweeted, "Son," with a kiss smiley.

If only we could be in Seoul to witness the magic of BTS Pop-Up: Map of the Soul Showcase!

ALSO READ: BTS' Dynamite spends ninth week on Billboard Hot 100's Top 10; Tops Global 200 & Global Excl US once again

Meanwhile, BTS is currently gearing up for their next comeback, which will be an album release. Titled BE, the highly-awaited album drops on November 20.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×