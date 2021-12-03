BTS surprises fans with new concert stop in Seoul and ‘Butter’ Holiday remix

BTS members have successfully wrapped their in-person concert 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE: LA' and have announced that the next stop for their concert will be in Seoul, next year in March 2022. That's not all, they are dropping a carol-remix version of 'Butter' (Holiday remix) today at 5 pm KST (1:30 pm IST).

On the evening of December 2, BTS wrapped up their final show for 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE: LA'. For this final show, which was also streamed online worldwide, BTS welcomed Coldplay as guest performers and they jammed to 'My Universe'. 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE: LA' ran for four days from November 27-28, and December 1-2, at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. ARMYs had the time of their lives as BTS performed their first in-person concert in 2 days, enthralling fans with their energetic and dynamic stage. BTS performed the 'Butter' remix with Megan Thee Stallion and also reunited with singer Halsey, who was present at the concert to cheer for the boys.

BTS also announced a new 'Butter' (Holiday remix) is a carol-pop interpretation that intends to keep the bright and lively tone of the original song intact bringing excitement and warm holiday cheer. We are super stoked!

You can check the poster below:

