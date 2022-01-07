BTS sweeps THESE spots on US' List Of Best-Selling Digital Songs Of 2021

ARMYs, some good news for you! For the second year in a row, BTS had the best-selling song of the year in the United States! On January 6 local time, Billboard revealed that according to MRC Data (formerly known as Nielsen Music), BTS’ smash hit 'Butter' was the United States’ number 1 best-selling digital song of 2021, with 1.89 million digital copies sold.

BTS swept four out of the top 10 spots on the list for 2021. BTS' smash hit summer bop 'Butter' ranked first, followed by their west-wild themed 'Permission To Dance' came in at number 3 with 404,000 copies. Their disco-pop track 'Dynamite' came in at number 6 with 308,000 and finally, their soulful collab song with Coldplay 'My Universe' at number 7 with 287,000. BTS also had the best-selling song of the year in the United States back in 2020, when 'Dynamite' sold 1.26 million digital copies.

Meanwhile, The 2022 Grammy Awards has been postponed in light of the new Covid 19 wave. Initially, the 2022 Grammy Awards was scheduled to be held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on January 31. However, due to the ongoing spread of the Omicron Covid 19 variant, it was decided that the awards ceremony will be rescheduled. The Grammy Awards was also postponed last year, and the ceremony was held on March 14 instead of January 31.

BTS was nominated for the Grammys for the second consecutive year. However, due to the postponement of the event, BTS cancelled their flight to the United States. But their Seoul concert in March will go as planned.

