BTS sweeps top spots on UK Charts with ‘Permission to Dance’ and ‘Butter’; ‘Fake Love’ goes Silver

On July 16, the official UK Charts were released. The new singles from BTS 'Permission to Dance’ and ‘Butter’ took steady positions on it. ‘Permission to Dance’ debuted at No.16 on the UK Official Singles Chart for this week from 16 to 22 July. Further, it was also the second most downloaded song of the week, only after Ed Sheeran’s ‘Bad Habits’ that has maintained its place, proving BTS’ crowd-grabbing nature once again.

Their last single ‘Butter’ stayed in the Top 40 hits by ranking at No.34 in its eighth week since release. It seems ‘Butter’ has continued to wow fans worldwide months later too. This gives the seven-member group two Top 40 hits in the same week. ‘Permission to Dance’ is BTS’ fifth song in the Top 40 UK Singles Chart. Previously, ‘Boy With Luv’, ‘Dynamite’, ‘Life Goes On’ and ‘Butter’ have found themselves in the Top 40 Chart, making the group frequent visitors.

The UK Charts believed to be one of the most difficult to break into, seem to have become a new residency for the Bangtan Boys. The charts are the UK equivalent of America’s Billboard Charts and often have tough competition from UK singers for the top spots.

The British Phonographic Industry (BPI) also announced that BTS’ ‘Fake Love’, from their album ‘Love Yourself: Tear’ has gone silver. This becomes their fifth single after ‘Boy With Luv’, ‘Dynamite’, ‘MIC Drop’, and joining just last week, ‘DNA’.

The group has Silver Certifications for eight of their albums as well. These include the ‘Love Yourself: Her’, ‘Love Yourself: Answer’, ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’, ‘Love Yourself: Tear’, ‘Map of the Soul: 7’, ‘Face Yourself’, ‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever’, and ‘You Never Walk Alone’ album.

Did you see their bag? It’s a lot of trophies indeed!

