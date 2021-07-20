BTS' sweet reaction to Halsey becoming a mother has our hearts melting in happiness

BTS members extended a sincere congratulations to American singer Halsey who recently gave birth to her first child. Read below to find out.

Some friendships are for a lifetime and BTS and Halsey are friendship goals! The talented artists collaborated on BTS' 2019 hit song, 'Boy With Luv' and later on Halsey's album 'Manic' where Suga and Halsey sang the duet 'Interlude Suga'! It is heartwarming to see the two artists maintain a close friendship despite living oceans apart! Recently, Halsey gave birth to her first child, Ender Ridley Aydin with boyfriend Alev Aydin and BTS had the sweetest reaction to the good news.

BTS took to their official Twitter and wrote 'Congratulations' accompanied by two 'angel emojis' and tagged Halsey's official Twitter account. It is also a cause for double celebration as 'Boy With Luv' hit 1.3 billion views on YouTube, becoming the fastest Korean boy group MV and BTS' second song after DNA to achieve this incredible feat. It is heartwarming to see BTS members become 'Bangtan uncles' and we hope that BTS and Halsey get to celebrate their amazing success in person soon.

You can check out BTS' congratulatory tweet below:

Meanwhile, BTS announce the 'Permission to Dance Challenge' through YouTube Shorts platform. Starting July 23rd to August 14th, the challenge will require participants to create their own choreography to BTS' new song 'Permission to Dance'. Post the challenge, BTS will select some of the 'Permission to Dance Challenge' Shorts and include them in a compilation video! Participants make a note: Please remember to include the hashtags #PermissiontoDance and #Shorts to your Shorts content to have a higher chance of getting selected.

You can check out the teaser videos below:

