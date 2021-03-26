From BTS' Taehyung to EXO's Kai; 5 K-pop male idols who will make the perfect anti hero

They are a deadly combination of piercing handsome looks and jaw-dropping charisma, that makes them deliciously evil (in our imagination, of course!). We list down 5 k-pop male idols who will make the perfect anti-hero.

Ok Taecyeon has certainly raised the bar high with his incredible performance as the hot-headed real head of Babel Group, Jang Jun Woo. His rugged handsomeness, killer physique and sinful wickedness make him the perfect villain opposite Song Joong Ki's Vincenzo. This makes me wonder, which other male idols will qualify as our top choices for a perfect anti-hero. BTS' V, EXO's Kai, ATEEZ's San, MONSTA X's I.M and NCT's Taeyong will make the perfect bad boys! Why you may ask? They are handsome, fierce and have such a delicious charisma about them, that it could kill you! These qualities make them the perfect anti-hero in our imaginary minds!

1. BTS' V

His near-perfect face and a cold-handsome look about him, makes him a perfect candidate as an anti-hero. Over the years, Taehyung has evolved and matured as an artist and performer and his teasing expressions in BTS music videos and during concerts in undeniable to the naked eye! Also, he has proved his acting ability with his debut show Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth and boy, he can act!

2. EXO's Kai

Kai has beautiful eyes and a complementary physique, that gives him a stylish villain vibe! Imagine Kai driving down the street in his expensive car with Mmhh's seductive vocals, yes that's what we are talking about.

3. MONSTA X's I.M

He is tall and gorgeous and his cold aura, coupled with his lip and eyebrow piercings make him very attractive! We certainly think MONSTA X's I.M is the perfect candidate as an anti-hero!

4. ATEEZ's San

His chiselled face and striking expressions during performances is proof that he knows how to up the game when required! We certainly think San can qualify as a great anti-hero.

5. NCT's Taeyong

He has deep, dark and beautiful eyes that almost make him look cute as well as evil! Imagine him wearing a leather jacket and zipping down the narrow alleys on his cool bike, a deliciously evil smile playing on his lips. Yes, that makes for a perfect anti-hero.

How do you like our list? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

