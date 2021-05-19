BTS to take centre stage at Good Morning America 2021 Summer Concert Series

BTS will be kicking off the 2021 Good Morning America Summer Concert Series! Read on to find out.

Make way because new BTS content is coming our way! BTS will be releasing their second English single, titled Butter, on May 21 at 9:30 AM IST. BTS will also be performing Butter at the Billboard Music Awards 2021. Besides that, BTS members are teasing us with vibrant pictures from their collaboration with Mc Donald's, due to release in June in India. This is a lot of amazing content and we are here for it.

On May 19, BTS will be taking the virtual center stage at the 2021 Good Morning America Summer Concert Series. Other performers announced for this year’s lineup include Bebe Rexha, Sean Paul, Chance The Rapper, and G-Eazy among other big names. BTS previously performed at the Good Morning America Summer Concert Series back in 2019. BTS will be taking the virtual stage on the famous US morning talk show on May 28.

Meanwhile, The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has revealed brand value rankings of Korean singers for May, based on big data analysis. Of course, the superstar septet BTS took up the top spot with a total of 9,891,388 points. This is calculated from April 19 through May 19, 2021, in areas including consumer participation, media activity, communication, and community activity. Congratulations to BTS.

Credits :HYBE

