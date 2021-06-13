BTS take home their 8th win & Triple Crown for Butter on Inkigayo; TWICE, TXT put stellar performances

SBS' Inkigayo aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favourite idols! Read on to find out.

There is no stopping BTS, isn't it! The talented septet who are celebrating their 8th debut anniversary today by showcasing amazing performances via Muster SOWOOZO, exclusively for their fans. As a part of the annual 'Muster' celebration and festivities, BTS will be holding a global online streaming event, to take place on June 13 and 14. On June 13 at 6:30 PM KST, BTS and ARMYs will be able to commemorate the group's 8th debut anniversary with an intimate fan event titled Festa, while on June 14 at 6:30 PM KST, the event will return with a 'World Tour Version'!

Today, BTS has clinched another win! BTS for winning first place and triple crown with Butter on SBS’ Inkigayo with 9744 points. It is BTS' eighth win for Butter. Oh My Girl's Dun Dun Dance came in at second place with 4935 points. Heize's HAPPEN feat Song Joong Ki ranked third 4909 points. BTS also topped the Brand Reputation Rankings for male idols for June 2021, proving yet again that they are invincible.

Inkigayo also witnessed amazing performances from TWICE, who performed their latest comeback Alcohol Free, Tomorrow x Together performed '0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)' feat Seori and MONSTA X returned with their new title track Gambler. New rookie group LIGHTSUM debuted with Vanilla, EPEX made their debut with Lock Down, D1CE's Woo Jin Young made his solo debut with Happy Birthday, WEi came back with Bye Bye Bye, N.Flying returned with Moonshot and Ha Sung Woon made his comeback with Sneakers.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: ARMY shower love & appreciation upon BTS members on their 8th debut anniversary; Trend #TinyLoveLettersTo8TS

ARMY, are you ready to stream Muster? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :HYBE

Share your comment ×