BTS take over December boy group brand reputation rankings; 'Mic Drop' achieves new YouTube milestone

BTS topped the December boy group brand reputation rankings for the 43rd consecutive month with a brand reputation index of 8,730,664, marking a 46.60 percent rise in their score since November. BTS’ 'MIC Drop' remix music video has hit a new milestone!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various boy groups, using big data collected from November 11 to December 11. 'Super Tuna,' 'Instagram,' and 'ARMY,' were declared as the high-ranking phrases in BTS’s keyword analysis, owing to the recent developments in the Bangtan world. Jin's 'Super Tuna' challenge has gone viral, BTS' star-studded Instagram debut and of course, their love for ARMYs! Their highest-ranking related terms included 'award,' 'selected,' and 'surpass.' The group’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 87.90 percent positive reactions.

SEVENTEEN held onto their spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 3,541,815 for December. EXO rose to third place in the rankings with a brand reputation index of 2,592,445.

Meanwhile, On December 11, the music video for 'MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)' surpassed 1.1 billion views on YouTube. This is BTS’ fourth MV to hit the milestone, after 'DNA,' 'Boy With Luv,' and 'Dynamite.' The 'MIC Drop' remix MV was released on November 24, 2017, meaning that it took around four years and 27 days to accomplish the milestone.

