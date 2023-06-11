BTS’ Take Two grabs the top spot on Spotify’s Global Top Songs and Oricon's Daily Digital Single charts

BTS released their new full group track Take Two on June 9, in celebration of the group’s upcoming 10th debut anniversary on June 13. The song became an instant hit, thanks to the wait that inspired the fans to stream it more, it being the group’s OT7 release after a very long time.

Take Two achievements on Spotify and Oricon charts

BTS’ latest release, digital single Take Two has officially become the group’s second ever to debut at No.1 on the Spotify Global Top Songs chart. The track managed to rake in a whopping 7,279,978 filtered streams on the first day of its release, as revealed on June 10. The first song by BTS to debut at the first rank was their first English single Dynamite, making them the only K-pop act ever to have two tracks topping the chart. In fact, the only other K-pop artist who has managed to grab number 1 on the chart is BTS member Jimin, whose debut with Like Crazy was a massive hit.

Similarly, BTS showed its global reach by taking the first spot on Japan’s Oricon's Daily Digital Single chart. Take Two did so with a total of 21,792 downloads for its debut on the song’s release day.

Take Two on iTunes chart

Soon after the release of the song, it was revealed that Take Two managed to top the iTunes Chart in 92 locations including extremely competitive regions like the US and the UK. Some other countries on the list include France and Germany. Subsequently, it was also revealed that the track managed to grab the number 1 position on US iTunes. It was announced as the fastest K-pop track to climb to the spot, doing so in 1 hour and 10 minutes, breaking their previous record.

2023 BTS FESTA

RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, will be celebrating their 10 years of debut on June 13, and a lot of preparations have been going on for the same. The BTS Presents Everywhere project will see leader RM interact with fans at Yeouido Hangang Park on June 17. Member Jungkook is known to be participating as a narrator for the fireworks event.

