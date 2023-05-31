BTS' Take Two: RM and J-Hope participating in songwriting and more; Here's details about the upcoming track

In honor of their debut's tenth anniversary, BTS announced on May 31 that they would release the digital single 'Take Two' on June 9. 'Take Two' is a melody that contains the sincere sentiments and stories that BTS needs to pass on to their fans. SUGA in particular produced it and J-Hope and RM contributed to the songwriting process, expressing the members' emotions through their sincere lyrics and music.

Take Two:

BTS completed 'Take Two' by expressing their desire to remain together in the future, their gratitude to ARMY for sharing brilliant moments together, and their appreciation for the love from their fans. If BTS' debut in 2013 was their first act, this song conveys the message about everything from the past ten years to the second act that BTS will move forward, which they credit to their loyal ARMYs. BTS spills details about the time they spent with ARMY, and the days they will be spending under the theme of 'Take Two.' BTS will simultaneously release a number of activities and announce the official event for their FESTA's tenth anniversary (2023 BTS FESTA).

The significance:

The upcoming track is so important to ARMYs for a number of reasons. One, the fans are emotional about the fact that BTS has planned all this for them even while they are away, which means they spent the last few years just planning all this content for ARMYs so they don’t feel left out at a time when the group is on hiatus. Secondly, this will be their first anniversary when the entire group won’t be together with the fans. J-Hope and Jin are currently in the military and the rest of the members are busy with their solo schedules that get them traveling around the world and it’s even more heartbreaking for them as it's their 10th anniversary- it’s a milestone year for them. Despite all the circumstances, BTS and the company made sure there was enough for ARMYs to celebrate the important occasion.

