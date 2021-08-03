BTS takes us back to the Joseon Dynasty in the latest episode of ‘RUN BTS’

The drought is over for BTS fans as ‘RUN BTS’ has returned to their screens again! After more than a month of hiatus, BTS is back with their fun variety show ‘RUN BTS’ and fans couldn’t be more overjoyed! The show promises a look into the fun natured boys and brings out laughter from them as well as the fans as the superstars are subjected to creative tasks for small rewards.

The show has become a regularity in ARMY life as the weekly episodes keep them connected to their favourite artists even if it is only for a short amount of time. The newest edition of ‘RUN BTS’, the 145th episode at that, has been released online on August 3 for fans to tune in to after over a month-long break that was taken to promote their release ‘Permission to Dance’.

In this episode, the Bangtan Boys go back to the ‘Joseon Dynasty’, the last one in Korea. The boys put on the traditional clothing of ‘hanbok’ to return to the past and find the culprit who broke the ‘ARMY’ headstone in the 1800s. It is a sequel to a 2 part series covering over episodes 120 and 121 called ‘Reply BTS Village’. Owing to the amazing acting of the members previously, members RM and V stayed hidden among the innocent citizens of the village. They have now come to give another go at the mystery and hope to succeed this time.

Wandering through a traditional Korean house, BTS can be seen searching, doubting and cackling through their ongoing hunt for the ARMY headstone. Though acting as suspects for theft, the boys charm their way into the viewers’ hearts with their fancy clothing and stunning visuals. It’s BTS vs BTS as the Citizens team must win against the Thieves!

Watch ‘RUN BTS’ every Tuesday on BTS’ channel on Naver VLive and Weverse at 9 PM KST (5:30 PM IST).

Did you watch the new episode? Discuss your favourite moments with us below.