BTS takes back crown atop Spotify's monthly listeners list surpassing Jungkook

On August 23, it was confirmed that BTS is back on top of most monthly listeners on Spotify. They are currently at 34,731,491 listeners and Jungkook is at 34,718,264 listeners. They have been at a battle of monthly listeners ever since Jungkook released his solo single Seven (feat. Latto). The golden maknae has been on top for a long time and now the group took back the reins. Seeing this news, fans jokingly said that it's ‘BTS vs BTS’ all over again as they battle out against each other for new records!

BTS’ V’s new album Layover:

Now that BTS is on hiatus due to some members’ completing their military service, the other members are busy with their solo careers. BTS’ V is currently the last member to make his solo debut now and the fans are excited to hear from him. His album is called Layover and it has 6 tracks- Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us and the bonus track Slow Dancing (Piano ver.). He has already released the MVs for Love Me Again and Rainy Days while the MV for Blue and the album will be released on September 8 at 1 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). He is known for his jazz and R&B-centric music, which he has not been able to show through BTS but as a solo artist, he has taken full advantage of showcasing his baritone voice through meaningful songs that have a slow instrumental which leaves you grooving all day long.

Other BTS members’ activities:

On August 22, Jin’s song Abyss crossed 30 million streams on Spotify. Abyss is a song that expresses Jin's feelings while he experienced a burnout and he released it as a thank you gift to ARMYs who celebrated his birthday with him. The voice charmed audience members and fantastic tune, genuine verses that help the listeners to remember the abyss in the deep ocean give comfort and solace to many fans who are going through a circumstance like the burnout felt by him. From the day of its release, people have been raving about how good it is as a song.

