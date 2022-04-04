BTS takes to the Grammy Awards 2022 stage: Smooth like Butter performance

BTS ARMY we’re sure you’re too stunned to speak and we could not agree more! BTS took to the Grammy Awards 2022 stage looking hotter than ever in all black suits. A very James Bond style performance soon ensued as they sought marvel. Previously, the seven boys dazzled down on the red carpet in blocked color suits while the fashion for this performance was flattering to say the least.

A new rendition of the Grammy Nominated track ‘Butter’ played over and soon the BTS boys ascended to the stage, quite literally. Member Jungkook, in a very ‘Euphoria’ style, hung by a pole for an entrance that we’re sure will be talked about for days here on.

Joining him from all directions in ways unique to each, the BTS members gathered for a remarkable performance. The choreography, sans member Jin who has injured his hand, was a spectacle for the audience in attendance. Jazz combined with mysterious James Bond vibes, BTS was ready to be crowned the night’s stage kings.

BTS came to the stage, proving their mettle for being all rounders once again and their live vocals stood unfaltering amidst jumps and moves we are sure the audience could not get enough of.

A dance break became the highlight where RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook’s jackets united for a notable move. However, it was member V’s interaction with soon-to-be-named Best New Artist Olivia Rodrigo that caught fire among the fans.

