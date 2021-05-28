  1. Home
BTS takes home three out of four iHeart Radio Awards including Best Fan Army & Best Music Video

iHeart Radio Awards announced their 2021 winners and ARMYs can now have another party as BTS bagged three wins!
492 reads Mumbai
BTS performing Dynamite at Grammys 2021 BTS at the 2021 Grammys stage, performing Dynamite. (Pic Credits: News1)
ARMYs, looks like HYBE is going to need more walls to showcase BTS’ achievements. Since their incredible success overseas, the seven-member boy band has been in the forefront of receiving a plethora of awards from all major and minor music shows. As the Friends Reunion aptly gave their approximate 11-seconds clip the title of ‘Biggest Boyband On The Planet’, they have now been awarded three awards at the iHeart awards show! 

 

In the morning of May 28, Indian time, iHeart Awards started posting a series of tweets announcing this year’s winners. As their fandom ARMY was up on their voting game for Best Fan Army, the boys won the award once again, making this their fourth consecutive year to achieve it. They were nominated for Best Fan Army, Best Music Video, Best Music Video Choreography and Top Duo/Group, from which they won in the first three categories! 

 

The group’s first all-English single ‘Dynamite’ was awarded Best Music Video and BTS’ Performance Director, Son Sung Deuk won the Best Choreography award for the same. BTS thanked the ARMY and also congratulated Son Sung Deuk for the award! 

 

Check out the tweet of iHeart Awards announcing the winner: 

 

 

And watch BTS’ award speech here: 

 

Meanwhile, BTS released the ‘Hotter Remix’ of their second English single ‘Butter’, which is making headlines almost every day since its release on May 21. The Hotter remix is the complete opposite of its name as we majorly see the seven members goof around and have fun, whether in the background or forefront. The original music video for ‘Butter’ broke multiple records and currently sits at 239,410416 views. 

 

Heartiest congratulations to the boys! 

 

Credits :News1

