BTS takes things up a notch with Butter by announcing Global Listening Party for ARMY; Here’s the time in IST

Now ARMYs around the globe can listen to BTS songs together at the same time, all thanks to Big Hit Music! Check out when and how below!
3447 reads Mumbai
BTS Butter concept photo Official group concept photo of BTS' Butter.
If May 21 wasn’t already going incredibly smoothly for ARMYs with the release of BTS’ second all-English ‘Butter’, Big Hit Music dropped plans of having a global listening party event! The release of the song made all hell broke loose as there were many things to swoon over - Jungkook’s purple and bright blue hair, his eyebrow piercing, members making an ‘A R M Y’ in the music video, J-Hope eating a dollop of butter in the end and more. 

 

Looks like the day isn’t going to end anytime soon for ARMYs. As they broke the record for YouTube’s biggest MV premiere by achieving 10 million views in just 13 minutes, the music video now sits at 65 million views (It was released in Indian at 9:30 AM). As it keeps on breaking records, Big Hit Music announced a Global Listening Party event for ARMYs worldwide. 

 

According to the tweet, ARMYs will be able to listen to ‘Butter’, other BTS hits and also BTS members’ favourite tracks together across the globe. All one would need is a Spotify or Apple Music log in. However, it might require Spotify Premium as a pop up regarding ‘Please upgrade Spotify’ and ‘Or manually keep your music in sync’ appears as of now, for non-premium users.

 

Check out the tweet below:

 

 

Here are the BTS Global Listening Party times in IST: 

 

First Party: May 22, 8:30 AM IST

Second Party: May 22, 8:30 PM IST

Third Party: May 23, 10:30 PM IST

Fourth Party: May 25, 12:30 AM IST

Fifth Party: May 26, 2:30 AM IST

Sixth Party: May 27, 4:30 AM IST

Seventh Party: May 28, 6:30 AM IST

 

How excited are you for the listening party? Tell us in the comments below!

 

