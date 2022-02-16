BTS’ talented ‘maknae’ Jungkook becomes the only Asian act to break THIS record on Spotify

On February 16, BTS’ Jungkook became the only Asian act to have the most number of followers on Spotify in the first 24 hours, with 5,73,410. He also recorded more than 1 Million monthly listeners in one day with just one single 'Stay Alive.' Previously, the webtoon and web novel '7FATES: CHAKHO' OST Stay Alive (Prod. SUGA of BTS) sung by BTS’ Jungkook and produced by Suga was released through music sites and platforms around the world.

'Stay Alive' showed overwhelming music power, occupying the top spot for '5 days in a row' on the global music platform iTunes' Worldwide iTunes Song Chart (as of February 15). This is a great record for Jungkook to top the iTunes Worldwide Song Chart for 5 days in a row as a Korean idol solo 'first'.

'Stay Alive' also topped the Worldwide and European iTunes Song Charts simultaneously for '4 days in a row' from the 11th to the 14th. Also, 'Stay Alive' topped the iTunes Top Songs Chart in Gambia on the 14th. In particular, 'Stay Alive' showed great power by breaking the number one spot on the iTunes Top Song charts in 104 countries for the 'shortest' solo song ever in 3 days and 8 hours after its release.

Previously, 'Stay Alive' topped the iTunes Top Song Charts in 100 countries in 45 hours, the shortest time for a solo song in iTunes history, 90 countries in 13 hours, and 87 countries in 10 hours and 24 minutes. It showed the final version of the strong player in the OST sound source.

At the same time, 'Stay Alive' topped the US iTunes Top Songs Chart for '6 days in a row' from the 11th to the 16th (Korean time). On the other hand, 'Stay Alive' leaves a deep impression on the characters and stories thrown into a harsh fate with Jungkook's appealing, faint emotional vocals and delicate expressive power.

