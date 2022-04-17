BTS teases comeback with WE ARE BULLETPROOF at the end of PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS

One surprise after the other! BTS cannot and will not be stopped. The septet head to Sin City this time around for the next leg of their tour. What stood at the end of 4 nights of PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS concerts was absolute contentment at the hands of RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook who were there to give in their everything for their fans, the BTS ARMY.

The same fans were left screaming the loudest as the group bid them goodbye with a promise to return and soon enough it was realised as a new video played on the screen. With a montage of BTS’ past moments, where they were nothing short of their best selves, the voice of leader RM boomed through the speakers, and the words, ‘WE ARE BULLETPROOF’ sprawled on the screen.

The BTS logo followed soon and the display broke into a date that showed just what everyone had been waiting for: the date of BTS’ next comeback. 22.06.10, that is the 10th of June will be when the group will be pushing out their next release and they have fans guessing a full album is right around the corner.

The crowd at the Allegiant Stadium was a cacophony of screams full of excitement and curiosity about what awaits them on this journey. Later, BTS confirmed the announcement by sharing that an album is indeed on the way and fans can stay tuned for more information about the album releasing soon.

