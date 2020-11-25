BTS thanks ARMY post landing 1st Grammy nomination; V, Jungkook, RM & Jimin share reaction to the announcement

BTS recently reacted to their first monumental Grammy nomination which was announced moments ago. Scroll down to see their reaction.

BTS recently scored their FIRST Grammy nomination for the Best Pop Duo category for their song Dynamite, and the band just shared their reaction to the epic nomination. First, the popular South Korean group took to their Twitter to share a video of V, Jungkook, RM and Jimin sitting and watching Grammy nominations live on TV, and ecstatically jumping in joy when their name was announced. They posted this video with the caption: “Ohmmmmmmyyyyyyyyggghghhhhhhhgggggggggdhdhsjsixudbslsogbdsisgshdbxidjdbdidhdifjfiri #GRAMMYs #BTS.”

힘든 시기, 우리의 음악을 들어주시고 공감해주신 모든 분들께 감사합니다. 무엇보다 그래미 후보 아티스트라는 기적을 만들어주신 건 아미 여러분입니다. 늘 감사하고 사랑합니다.

Thank you @RecordingAcad for this great honor! — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) November 24, 2020

After a few minutes, the band released an official statement on their handle which read: “Thank you to everyone who listened to and sympathized with our music during difficult times. Above all, it is ARMYs who made the miracle of being a Grammy candidate artist. I always appreciate and love you. Thank you @RecordingAcad for this great honour!”

If you missed it, earlier this week, BTS hosted a global press conference where they spoke candidly about the making of their most personal album to date. Moreover, since the 2021 Grammys nominations were coming up, the members were asked about the upcoming award ceremony with a potential nomination in tow. "If I say that I am not nervous at all, that will be a lie. Every time we have an interview, we are asked about our goals or our next target. We often, actually always mention this [Grammy nomination] among other things," Bangtan leader RM confessed and added, "We are very nervous. We are waiting for the 25th as well. It would be amazing if we are nominated [laughs] and if it's not, you know... that's sort of how we are waiting for it. I think it will be announced early in the morning. We will probably be awake and waiting for that."

ALSO READ: BTS at Grammys: Jin turning reporter for V in Bangtan Bomb after he couldn't deliver speech will tear you up

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×