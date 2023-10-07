BTS, THE BEST earns silver certification in UK, marking their 12th album to achieve this milestone

BTS has reached yet another significant milestone, with a total of 12 albums now receiving silver certification in the United Kingdom.m. The latest addition to this achievement is their album BTS, THE BEST, making it the 12th BTS album to attain silver certification in the UK and marking another remarkable accomplishment for the popular boy band.

BTS, THE BEST goes silver

BTS, THE BEST has recently achieved silver certification in the United Kingdom. On October 6 local time, the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) confirmed that BTS' Japanese greatest hits album from 2021 had earned an official silver BRIT certification, marking it as their 12th album to attain this recognition. The BPI's certification criteria indicate that albums are awarded silver status upon reaching 60,000 units sold.

Prior to this accomplishment, BTS' album Proof secured silver certification, making it their 11th album to achieve this status. On August 25 local time, the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) announced that the 2022 anthology album had met the criteria for silver BRIT certification. As per the BPI's standards, albums attain silver certification at 60,000 units sold, while singles achieve silver status at 200,000 units sold.

BTS has consistently achieved silver certification in the United Kingdom with a remarkable list of albums. The albums that have earned this prestigious recognition include Love Yourself: Answer, Map of the Soul: Persona, Love Yourself: Tear, Map of the Soul: 7, Love Yourself: Her, Face Yourself, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever, You Never Walk Alone, WINGS, Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey, and most recently, Proof. This ongoing success highlights the group's widespread popularity and impact on an international scale.

BTS’ recent activities

Currently, some members of BTS are fulfilling their mandatory military service, leading the group to focus on solo endeavors during this hiatus. Each member is exploring individual musical tastes and aesthetics by releasing solo singles and albums. The latest noteworthy release is the second single by BTS' Jungkook titled 3D, which has quickly gained immense popularity since its recent launch.

On September 29, the highly anticipated collaboration between Jungkook and the First Class singer Jack Harlow was unveiled. The single swiftly dominated global iTunes and Spotify charts, trending in over 100 regions worldwide. Additionally, 3D achieved YouTube sensation status within just 24 hours of its release.

In parallel, another solo track, Seven (feat. Latto), by a BTS member, is consistently breaking records on various music charts and streaming platforms daily. Notably, Jungkook has etched his name in history by becoming the first Korean solo artist with two separate songs debuting in the top five of the Official Singles Chart, showcasing the immense global impact of his solo ventures.

