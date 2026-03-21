BTS THE RETURN First Look: Behind-the-scenes from LA live, ‘Miss you wife’ moment revealed, Watch

BTS has released their fifth studio album, ARIRANG, as of March 20, 2026, with a music video for SWIM. Marking their first new music release in three years and nine months, the group’s members were stationed in Los Angeles for a couple of months, prepping for their return after completing their military services. Spending July and August 2025 in the US, the team worked with numerous producers and composers to come up with about a hundred songs. Their journey to filtering it down to 14, which eventually made it to the record, was recorded for a documentary set to stream on Netflix next weekend.

BTS THE RETURN new clip released

On the day of BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE ARIRANG event, which was livestreamed to millions around the world via the OTT platform on March 21, the first look at the group’s upcoming documentary was shared. The docu-show is all about BTS’ recording journey in LA, where the seven members finally lived together after many years under one roof and developed tracks which are now being listened to millions of times around the world.

In the newly released first look at the content that fans can expect, unseen moments from the group’s surprise livestream from a Los Angeles beach back in 2025 were shown. In the new clip, the seven boys can be seen walking away from the sea after having enjoyed some downtime amid their strict studio schedule. Amid unstable internet connectivity and the chaos of the group, fans’ comments, including disbelief and sweet remarks like “Miss you my husband,” were shared, to which RM had replied, “Miss you wife,” surprising fellow members.

Check out the first look video below:

Emotional moments and private conversations between the members during the preparation process of their new album ARIRANG are expected to be shared in the documentary.

The BTS THE RETURN documentary is all set to drop on Netflix on March 27, 2026.

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