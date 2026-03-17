BTS: THE RETURN Trailer Out: Group returns to where they belong for album ARIRANG’s prep in LA, watch

BTS is ready to come back. The South Korean titans, who took a brief break to complete their military service, reunited in June 2025 and almost immediately jetted off to the US to work on a new album. Announcing a resurgence with their fifth full-length album, ARIRANG, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have shot for the story of recording it for a Netflix documentary, BTS: THE RETURN, that will make its way to the audience on March 27.

BTS: THE RETURN trailer out

In the newly released trailer on March 17, BTS gears up for a grand revival, saying, “I think we have returned to where we naturally belong.” The members can be seen taking their time to really think about what it means to be singers and how they can still ride the wave of trends, or even become ones themselves, as the world keeps moving rapidly. BTS: THE RETURN showcases moments from their pre-military world tours, their discharge, songwriting sessions in Los Angeles, which went on for a couple of months, and their never-before-seen moments of reunion that will make their way to the fans via the documentary.

Leader RM reflects on how, despite years of being in the music industry, they remain authentic and just seven ‘country kids’ who are charging ahead. From introspective dinners and studio conversations where their ideas collapse and rise again to playing football on the beach, the documentary aims to capture the group’s realness in an up-close way. The team wonders if this is something that only they can pull off.

Check out the trailer below:

BTS: THE RETURN is all set for a premiere on March 27, 2026, exactly a week after the release of their album ARIRANG, which will drop on March 20. It will be followed by the group’s debut performance for the comeback at Gwanghwamun Square on March 21, which will be livestreamed on Netflix for global audiences.

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