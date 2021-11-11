BTS: These are the 3 trends RM’s stylist will want you to add to your closet

BTS group leader RM has exceptional style and a cool way of carrying everything and anything he wears, of course, his charming smile and funky hairstyles help carry off his cool ensembles, there is also something more to his looks. The Bangtan Boy always has a way of making the simplest items work in his favour and using multi-functional pieces in his wardrobes. While he’s rocking on stage with his band members or making an off-beat look work for his daily chores, the idol always has impeccable style. Today, we’re looking at some basic trends you can incorporate into your wardrobe to achieve RM’s effortless style.

Hoodie season: The elevated hoodie this season is not spun with any newness that has been missing from the classic piece that has been around for ages, but it is crafted with creativity and personality. Though many trend forecasts have pointed to a slicker, more polished future for loungewear, elements like dye effects and branding continue to crop up in new style hoodies.

Knit: Knits for fall are not newsworthy they’ve been in the fashion circuit every other season, but the inflated cable knits, deconstructed sweaters and overall sense of creativity seen this season is as fresh as it gets. Be it the youthful half-zip sweater presented ribbed knits or cardigans with uneven hems, the humble knit has many ways to work, whatever your style may be.

Minimalism wins: After going overboard with prints, textures and colours, men’s fashion has been anticipating a return to minimalism for some time. Pared-down suiting was on deck last spring prior to the pandemic and the Matrix-style leather jackets on track for last fall didn’t see as much action as expected as people continued to stay home. But idols like RM remain devoted to minimalism for this season.

