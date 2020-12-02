BTS Through The Years: From No More Dream to dreaming of holding the Grammy; A quick look at their journey

It has been over seven years since BTS debuted. The group has come a long way today. Here's a quick look at the septet's journey.

The year 2020 might have not panned out the way BTS wanted. However, it will go down as one of the most memorable years in the history of the group. This year, the group not only released two albums, Map of the Soul: 7 and BE, but they topped the Billboard Hot 100 thrice. They also bagged their first Grammy Award nomination for their track Dynamite. While these achievements put the group at par with legendary pop bands, the milestones took BTS almost a decade to achieve.

Today, we take you through a quick journey of how BTS came into being the only group in the history of Billboard Hot 100 to debut on the top spot thrice.

BTS assemble!

BTS is the Korean expression of Bangtan Sonyeondan, meaning Bulletproof Boy Scouts. The group features members RM (Kim Nam-joon), Jin (Kim Seok-jin), Suga (Min Yoon-gi), J-Hope (Jung Ho-seok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Tae-hyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jung Kook). The initiation to form the group began in 2010 with Big Hit Entertainment CEO Bang Si Hyuk meeting RM. In the following two years, through auditions, BTS narrowed down to the members before the group was finalised in 2012. In July 2011, BTS debuted on Twitter and on Dec. 17, 2012, BTS introduced themselves to the world.

드디어!! 저희 팬클럽 명이 정해졌네요!!! A.R.M.Y

많은 후보들 중에 저희의 찬성표를 많이받은A.R.M.Y!! 아르미여러분들 아름아름 하네요~ 아이좋아 엇능가서확인해보세요!! @-@ — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) July 9, 2013

BTS kicks off with No More Dreams:

On June 12, 2013, BTS debuted with No More Dream and embarked on their journey to rule the world. The song was released as part of their debut album 2 Cool 4 Skool, which was the first of their "school trilogy". The music video, at the time of reporting, boasts of 169 million views on YouTube.

Almost a month after their debut, BTS officially announced their fandom's name. On July 9, 2013, BTS announced on Twitter that their fandom would be called A.R.M.Y: Adorable Representative MC for Youth. Later that year, BTS released their EP O!RUL8,2?, as part of their school trilogy. The popular track N.O. was released as a part of the album.

They ended the series with the release of Skool Luv Affair. The February 2014 released album featured on the World Albums chart. It reached the third spot. The album was supported with Boy In Luv. The music video of Boy In Luv crossed 359 million views at the time of reporting.

Stepping outside South Korea:

While BTS was making the world familiar with their music, the group stepped out of the streets of South Korea to walk through the lanes of Los Angeles and Berlin. In July 2014, the members travelled to the two destinations and interacted with fans. Soon after they dropped their album Dark & Wild with Danger released as a part of the album. They held Japan's attention with the release of their first Japanese album Wake Up.

The Youth Trilogy Era:

The year 2015 watched BTS undergo a transformation that not only led to the group's fandom increase but also became one of the biggest stepping stones to the septet's international recognition. BTS began their journey through the Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa saga aka The Most Beautiful Moment in Life. They released three albums titled The Most Beautiful Moment In Life, Part 1, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2, and Young Forever which were conceptualised from start to finish. The era watched the members letting go of their rebellious youth and walking into their adulthood.

Songs like “I Need U,” “Dope,” “Run,” “Fire,” and “Save Me” were released during this phase. It was during this era that BTS watched its first album debut on Billboard 200. The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2, debuted on No. 171 in November 2015. The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever went on to debut at No. 107 on the chart in May 2016. It also picked up the Album of the Year at South Korea's Melon Music Awards.

Wings and You Never Walk Alone:

BTS dropped jaws with the majestic Blood, Sweat & Tears music video. The song, released as part of their Wings album in October 2016, dropped a spell-binding music video which, till date, is regarded as one of the group's best music videos. On YouTube, the MV boasts 665 million views at the time of reporting. The album reached the 26th spot and became the highest-charting K-pop album at the time.

They outdid themselves with the release a repackaged You Never Walk Alone featuring starkly different tracks “Spring Day" and “Not Today”. While they witnessed the album climb music charts, the members stepped out for their Wings tour, hosting 40 concerts in different parts of the world and capturing most of it in their documentary series Burn The Stage.

Love Yourself & Map of the Soul: Persona Era:

The year 2017 put BTS on the world map. Everyone was talking about the septet with the release of Love Yourself: Her in September 2017. With hit tracks like “DNA,” and "Intro: Serendipity" transcending the language barriers, the album became the highest-charting Korean album ever with its seventh position on the Billboard 200 albums chart. That's not all. BTS' Love Yourself became the only K-pop album that broke into top 10. Around the same time, BTS collaborated with Steve Aoki on Mic Drop (Remix) which debuted on the 28th spot of Hot 100 chart.

In October 2017, BTS joined hands with UNICEF Korea for Love Myself campaign to work against violence toward children and teens around the world. While the campaign caught the world's attention, BTS released their Japanese album Face Yourself, before they dropped BTS Love Yourself: Tear. With songs like Anpanman, Airplane pt.2 and Intro: Singularity featuring in the album. They ended the Love Yourself era with the release of Love Yourself: Answer, featuring Epiphany and Idol.

Map of the Soul: Persona Era featured a slew of songs including the septet's hallmark Boy With Luv featuring Halsey, mental headbanger Dionysus and the emotional Mikrokosmos. By this era, BTS was a household name in many countries.

Map of the Soul: 7 and BE:

The two albums released in 2020 are poles apart. While the singers and rappers intertwined art with music and emotions via On, Black Swan, Filter and We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal, BE was raw, closer to home and blended a message of hope amid the trying times of COVID-19.

The West Calls:

From American Music Awards to Billboard Music Awards and even a cameo at the Grammys this year, BTS has laid their golden hands on international awards music shows over the past few years. BTS has also walked into studios of talk shows like The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Night Show With James Corden and more and led to an increase in their fandom.

International recognition:

While South Korean award shows have already bowed down to them, BTS has picked up awards at Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards and MTV Music Awards, among other international award shows. This year, BTS bagged a Grammy Award nomination for their song Dynamite. The septet also broke into the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 thrice with three tracks, Dynamite, Savage Love BTS remix and Life Goes On.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: BTS pledges Dynamite MV outfits for Grammy Awards Charity auction; Here's how much you'll have to shell out

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×