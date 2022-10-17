BTS to enlist for mandatory military service; Jin to withdraw delay request: BIGHIT MUSIC

According to BIGHIT MUSIC, Jin will withdraw his request by applying for the cancellation of his request to postpone his military service by the end of this month. They further added that the other members will also follow with their military enlistment according to their plans. Soon after, the agency shared a notice on the fan community platform Weverse.

BTS ’ Jin has cancelled his request to delay his military service and will be enlisting for his mandatory 18 months soon. According to reports on October 17, the artist’s agency has said that the oldest member of BTS will be enlisting according to the set procedures of the military administration.

Here is the agency’s full statement.

“BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan's bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavors, it's the perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve.

Since the creation of BTS over ten years ago, the band has risen to international success, broken records, and catapulted K-Pop into the global stratosphere. BIGHIT MUSIC has focused to the milestone moment when it would be possible to respect the needs of the country and for these healthy young men to serve with their countrymen, and that's now. Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans. Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment.

With the release of their first anthology album earlier this year it opened the path to allow the members to take some time to explore individual projects. As part of the HYBE family, we support and encourage our artists and are beyond proud that they will each now have time to explore their unique interests and do their duty by being of service to the country they call home.

"Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)" is more than a track from their latest album, it is a promise, there's much more yet to come in the years ahead from BTS.”

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Highlights of BTS Yet to Come in BUSAN; Run BTS, Butterfly and more