BTS to enlist for military service or not? Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism shares update

BTS’ military enlistment discussion has become somewhat of a global concern as the group is being subjected to constant scrutiny of critics, officials and fans worldwide who await an update. Previously there have been talks of a public poll as well as alternate service options for the septet that has contributed immensely to the economy of the country and continues to stay massively influential.

According to an update on October 5, an official from South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced that a conclusion will be reached on BTS’ mandatory military service by the end of this year, that is before December. A request was made for reviewing the issue actively, to which the minister spoke about BTS member Jin whose enlistment is due. As the oldest member from BTS who will reach the maximum age limit in December, it is of utmost importance that a decision is made before that time. The Ministry has reportedly planned on taking a call as soon as possible.