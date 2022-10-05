BTS to enlist for military service or not? Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism shares update
The concerned authorities have promised to come to a conclusion soon. Read details below.
BTS’ military enlistment discussion has become somewhat of a global concern as the group is being subjected to constant scrutiny of critics, officials and fans worldwide who await an update. Previously there have been talks of a public poll as well as alternate service options for the septet that has contributed immensely to the economy of the country and continues to stay massively influential.
According to an update on October 5, an official from South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced that a conclusion will be reached on BTS’ mandatory military service by the end of this year, that is before December. A request was made for reviewing the issue actively, to which the minister spoke about BTS member Jin whose enlistment is due. As the oldest member from BTS who will reach the maximum age limit in December, it is of utmost importance that a decision is made before that time. The Ministry has reportedly planned on taking a call as soon as possible.
Minister Park Bo Kyun also spoke about the many factors that will have to be considered while coming to a conclusion including BTS’ achievements in spreading the K-culture around the world, the sacred standing of military duty in the country, a fair chance to all individuals, opinions of others enlisting, after effects if BTS were to enlist, among others.
According to the current rules, BTS’ Jin eyes an enlistment latest by the starting few months of 2023. BTS is also currently the publicity ambassadors for the 2030 World EXPO for the city of Busan whose Mayor had previously wished for alternate service for the group.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: Crush auditioned in front of BTS? Soloist recalls FUNNY moment from J-Hope’s sister’s wedding