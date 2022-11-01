BTS to feature on Pharrell Williams’ upcoming album Phriends and possible collab on RM’s solo record
BTS is collaborating with Pharrell Williams! You heard that right. The iconic South Korean boy group and the American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer who has given rise to multiple chart-topping songs will be working together on a new song where the septet have supposedly featured and another possible feature from the 49 year old on RM’s upcoming solo debut.
During a conversation where leader RM and the ‘Happy’ singer met again, the two accomplished singers sat down and discussed their years-long careers and revealed that a song is in the works where BTS has made a feature on Pharrell Williams’ own record called Phriends. It notably stands as the volume one of his next possible series. Being his own project, the American singer seems to be more than excited to have the global superstars who happen to be his fans, featuring on one of his own songs. While the two did not reveal much about the upcoming track featuring BTS, Pharrell Williams called it a song from his album that the group sang, it being amazing and making him feel super grateful. On the other hand, the BTS member expressed how he just loved the song, making the man in front of him agree without missing a beat. The two went on to reveal that the few people who have heard it so far, conveyed their shock at it being so good.
Feature on RM’s solo
While up until the moment of their conversation, there seemed to be only one collaboration song between the two, things changed soon after as Pharrell Williams communicated his interest in having the opportunity to work on one of RM’s solo works for his own official debut. The BTS leader was more than happy to oblige as he recalled his ‘need’ for the American singer’s presence for the last 15 years.
The BTS leader is gearing up to make his official solo debut following his 2 mixtapes that have seen his mind blowing lyricism and a total capture of the music scene in the eyes of the BTS ARMY and unbiased critics. Earlier in the day following initial reports of a drop on November 25, BIGHIT MUSIC- RM’s management agency, came back with a confirmation regarding the process however nothing was revealed about the release date so far.
RM has previously released his solo mixtape ‘RM’ under his earlier name Rap Monster. His second mixtape ‘mono’ was also released with a completely different mood setting. RM is said to have been working on a new album that will also mark his official solo debut. He is set to follow fellow BTS members J-Hope who released his full-length ‘Jack In The Box’ earlier in the year and Jin who dropped the single album ‘The Astronaut’, a collaborative track with British band Coldplay on October 28.
