BTS to feature on Pharrell Williams’ upcoming album Phriends and possible collab on RM’s solo record

BTS is collaborating with Pharrell Williams! You heard that right. The iconic South Korean boy group and the American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer who has given rise to multiple chart-topping songs will be working together on a new song where the septet have supposedly featured and another possible feature from the 49 year old on RM’s upcoming solo debut.

During a conversation where leader RM and the ‘Happy’ singer met again, the two accomplished singers sat down and discussed their years-long careers and revealed that a song is in the works where BTS has made a feature on Pharrell Williams’ own record called Phriends. It notably stands as the volume one of his next possible series. Being his own project, the American singer seems to be more than excited to have the global superstars who happen to be his fans, featuring on one of his own songs. While the two did not reveal much about the upcoming track featuring BTS, Pharrell Williams called it a song from his album that the group sang, it being amazing and making him feel super grateful. On the other hand, the BTS member expressed how he just loved the song, making the man in front of him agree without missing a beat. The two went on to reveal that the few people who have heard it so far, conveyed their shock at it being so good.