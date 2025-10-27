BTS to go on biggest tour ever with 65 stops including 30 shows in North America? 2026 comeback plans revealed

BTS is all anyone can talk about these days! The K-pop septet is prepping for their next album, all while dropping solo music, going on individual tours, and living out their fashion dreams. A 2-month stay in Los Angeles, working with some of the best music composers and producers, the team is said to be releasing their highly anticipated new album, the group’s first in six years, which is expected to be released at the end of March next year. On the other hand, a new Bloomberg report has also claimed they will be going on a massive tour with 65 stops.

BTS plans new tour with 65 concert dates

Following the cancellation of their massive Map of the Soul tour due to the pandemic, and a brief Permission to Dance Tour covering only a few cities globally, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook seem to be hungry for much more. The latest reports suggest that the team is planning 65 concerts around the world next year. More than 30 of the world tour concerts will be held in North America, according to these rumors.

All seven BTS members have now been discharged from the military and completed all their national obligations, making it possible for them to plan bigger and better than ever. Meanwhile, responding to the reports as per TV Chosun, their management agency BIGHIT MUSIC has said, "The schedule and scale of the new world tour have not been decided yet."

Previously, leader RM confirmed that the new album will be released in March 2026, after the group had teased a spring drop for their record. The last time all seven of them performed together was a free show titled BTS Yet to Come concert in Busan, South Korea, on October 15, 2022. It attracted about 50 million viewers worldwide, proving the impressive global scale of the team. Their last tour gig was in Las Vegas in April 2022, which is said to have amounted to a whopping 25.8 billion KRW (approximately 18 million USD).

