BTS to live stream The Red Bullet, Speak Yourself and more concerts for FESTA 2024; see BANGBANGCON poster

BTS have unveiled an exciting BANGBANGCON poster as part of their 2024 FESTA celebration. The globally renowned K-pop group will be live streaming a series of encore concerts on June 8, delighting fans with a nostalgic trip through their hit performances.

BTS reveals poster for BANGBANGCON 2024

On June 4, BTS set the stage on fire once again, unveiling an electrifying BANGBANGCON poster as part of their highly anticipated 2024 FESTA celebration. The sensational K-pop juggernaut has sent waves of excitement through their global fanbase, ARMYs, by announcing a live streaming extravaganza set to take place on June 8.

This virtual event promises to be a mesmerizing journey down memory lane as BTS treats fans to a series of encore concerts, featuring some of their most iconic performances.

Fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating the chance to relive the magic of BTS' earlier concerts, with the lineup including their legendary 2014 Live Trilogy Episode II: THE RED BULLET, the breathtaking 2017 Live Trilogy Episode III: THE WINGS TOUR THE FINAL, and the unforgettable LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF (The Final) concert.

Take a look at the poster here;

With each concert representing a pivotal moment in BTS' illustrious career, this BANGBANGCON event offers fans the opportunity to immerse themselves in the unparalleled energy and charisma that have made BTS a global phenomenon. As anticipation reaches fever pitch, fans are gearing up to experience an unforgettable evening of music, memories, and pure BTS magic.

More details about BTS’ 2024 FEST celebrations

BTS’ 2024 FESTA celebrations have kicked off, promising a whirlwind of excitement and nostalgia. On June 2 the septet released the official poster for the year’s anniversary celebrations. ARMYs’ anticipation reached fever pitch as cryptic teasers released later hint at surprises for the group's official debut anniversary on June 13.

From ticket sales for the beloved BANGBANGCON on June 3 to the release of Jungkook’s song Never Let Go on June 7, the festivities are jam-packed with treats for ARMY worldwide. With Jin's return from military service adding an extra layer of significance, this year's FESTA is set to be a celebration like no other, showcasing BTS' enduring bond with their devoted ARMYs.

