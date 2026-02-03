BTS to livestream ARIRANG comeback for global fans, BTS: THE RETURN documentary planned for March 27

BTS is making its grand return! The South Korean septet is breaking through the mould after a break of almost four years to make a music comeback with the release of their 5th regular album, ARIRANG. On February 3, it was announced that the group will be releasing a special live viewing experience for their global fans on March 21, a day after the record drops, to showcase a comeback livestream.

BTS to livestream comeback stage, here’s all we know about it

The BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE: ARIRANG live will be streamed on March 21 at 8 pm KST (4:30 pm IST). With the participation of all seven members of the group, RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, the first-ever live performance of their new release will be broadcast to the global audience. The filming will take place at Gwanghwamun Square (Gwanghwamun Plaza) in Seoul, with a previously reported attendance of about 18,000 to 20,000 on-ground fans.

The live, with a view to becoming one of the biggest livestreamed K-pop events in the world, will be directed by British director Hamish Hamilton, who has worked with music biggies like Mariah Carey, Eminem, Madonna, The Who, and U2, and has experience in directing some of the biggest sporting events, including the 2012 Summer Olympics and Super Bowl halftime show (since 2010). The show is being promoted as a ticketed event, with the viewing experience up for grabs for fans. Details will follow at a later date.

BTS documentary to be made available, chronicling their journey back from the military

After the comeback live, BTS has planned another surprise for their fans. A feature-length documentary capturing the making of the ARIRANG album will be released on March 27, 2026. Called BTS: THE RETURN, it will aim to showcase the team’s behind-the-scenes moments while prepping for a new album after three years and nine months.

The docu-film will be helmed by director Bao Nguyen (The Stringer, The Greatest Night in Pop) and renowned producers This Machine (Martha, Karol G), alongside the singers’ parent label HYBE.

