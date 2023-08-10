BTS to not perform at 25th World Scout Jamboree concert as fans criticize politician's invite; new lineup here

BTS was previously requested by a politician to participate in the World Scout Jamboree Korea concert this year. After receiving backlash from fans worldwide for inviting the Yet to Come singers to the show, Politician Sung Il Jong explained his reasons and intentions behind the invitation directly on a radio show. However, it was confirmed that the septet's appearance at the event has been canceled.

BTS is confirmed to not perform at the World Scout Jamboree Korea concert

On August 9, the re-scheduled lineup of the concert held for scouts coming from all over the world to South Korea was officially revealed. After a lot of confusion and criticism for the alleged mismanagement of the event, the government has finally shared a confirmed set of K-pop acts who will perform for the concert. Amidst the chaos, a Korean politician requested BTS to perform for the show including Jin and J-Hope who are currently serving in the military as active soldiers. This led to fans criticizing him for making this request which ultimately resulted in the group not performing at the show. The confirmed lineup includes NCT Dream, MAMAMOO, THE BOYZ, ITZY, NewJeans, MONSTA X's sub unit Shownu & Hyungwon, KARD, fromis_9, HolyBang, Kwon Eunbi, Jo Yuri, Kang Daniel, P1HARMONY, The New Six, ATBO, xikers, Liberante and ZEROBASEONE. The lineup does not include BTS confirming that they will not be performing at the show.

Politician Sung Jong Il on inviting BTS

Sung Jong Il of the People Power Party requested the Ministry of Defense to allow BTS including Jin and J-Hope for the World Jamboree Korea Concert. This led to a huge backlash from fans as they did not wish the group to help the organizers while some of them are serving in the military and due to the short notice. He spoke about his stance on the request, he said, "I think ARMYs have misunderstood me, they are disappointed because we sent BTS to serve in the military and are now asking them to perform at Jamboree". He further explained that he was aware of the group's contribution to Korean culture and emphasized that he was the lawmaker who proposed the bill for BTS' exemption from military service. Sung Jong Il said that it was just his opinion and that he was aware of the difficulties of getting the Dynamite singers to perform together at the moment.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is BTS being used to save 25th World Scout Jamboree concert? Politician addresses criticism around invite