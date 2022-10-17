BTS to reconvene in 2025 after military enlistment: 7 highlights from BIGHIT MUSIC’s announcement

The perfect time BIGHIT MUSIC said that this would be the perfect time for the group to enlist as the group conducted a successful concert for Busan's bid for the World Expo 2030, and all the members will embark on solo endeavors, making it the perfect time.

BTS has announced their plans to enlist for 18 months of mandatory military service starting with member Jin. A detailed statement was released by the group’s agency BIGHIT MUSIC on the fan community platform Weverse following initial confirmation in reports. Here are all the things revealed in the announcement.

BTS’ success

The announcement lightly touched on the impact of BTS on global music and especially K-pop, helping it reach new heights. Since the group was created over 10 years ago, they have created countless records and made way for new ones.

Will to enlist

A lot of times in the past, the group’s members and the agency have noted that they will indeed serve when the time calls and be ready for their country. Similarly, BIGHIT MUSIC mentioned that the seven able-bodied men will be enlisting in order to respect the needs of the country at the right time, being now.

Jin’s enlistment

In the announcement, it was revealed that oldest member Jin will initiate the process of his enlistment as soon as the schedule for his solo release is completed. As of now it is known that his promotional schedule is set to be done by the end of October.

Jin’s next steps

Jin will be withdrawing his request to delay his enlistment procedure and abide by the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. He also previously personally announced his solo release during the WORLD EXPO 2030 BUSAN KOREA CONCERT BTS in BUSAN. It is known that his upcoming album will be a single for which he has collaborated with someone he respects. However, further details on the mystery collaborator’s identity have been kept a secret so far.

Other BTS members’ enlistment

BIGHIT MUSIC has stated that all the other BTS members, being citizens of their country, have planned to carry out their military enlistment based on their own individual plans. While member J-Hope has already released his solo album earlier in the year and Jin will follow soon, others are also expected to release their own individual projects in the coming months. According to their age, BTS is expected to enlist in this order, starting with Jin, followed by SUGA, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook; however, they can decide to enlist according to their plan as all of them are over the minimum age requirement of 18 years.

BTS’ regrouping

The agency and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again. The expected time for the same is in the year 2025, after the completion of all seven member’s military enlistment.

The agency ended their statement by referencing the title of the group’s latest album’s title track ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’ as they promised to come back as BTS.

BTS recently conducted their free concert in Busan, which according to the agency, saw a crowd of approximately 50,000 people attend it in person. The LIVE PLAY which was arranged at Busan Port saw about 10,000 and the LIVE PLAY in Haeundae’s official numbers estimated to 2000, with more joining in. Meanwhile, the online livestream through the platform Weverse recorded approximately 49 million views in total and the TV broadcast on channel JTBC achieved a rating of 3.3 percent. The group performed 19 songs in all, including 4 unit tracks. The group had the opportunity to listen to their home crowd’s cheers after a long time as they served as the promoters for the World Expo 2030, for which the city of Busan is bidding. WORLD EXPO 2030 BUSAN KOREA CONCERT BTS in BUSAN was a massive success!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ military enlistment: ARMYs react to the news on Twitter, ‘WE LOVE YOU BTS’ trends