BTS to release full group single titled Take Two ahead of 10th debut anniversary

BTS is back! The phrase immediately began trending alongside similar others including ‘BTS OT7 is back’, ‘BTS comeback’, as the septet announced the release of new music. In line with the celebration of the 2023 FESTA which will mark the group’s 10th debut anniversary, their new single ‘Take Two’ will be released on June 9 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST).

BTS’ new single Take Two announcement

In a notice shared on May 31 by BIGHIT MUSIC, the single was announced for release on June 9 as a gift for fans. Check out the full announcement below.

“Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

To celebrate their 10th anniversary, BTS will release the digital single “Take Two” this coming June.

All seven members participated in “Take Two.” The song conveys their appreciation toward ARMY for all the love you shower them with and their desire to always be together with you.

We sincerely express our gratitude to ARMY for making the 10th anniversary possible with your endless love for BTS, and we hope that “Take Two” will become a precious “Gift” from BTS to you all.

We ask for your love and support for “Take Two.”

Release Date: 1 PM, Friday, June 9, 2023 (KST)

Thank you.”

An artwork was shared along with the announcement which was painted in purple, the group’s signature color and the seven letters for ‘Take Two’, each in different colors resembling the seven members of the group on it.

BTS’ full group music and return as seven

Last year following their 9th debut anniversary, the group announced their decision to begin solo promotions while also doing group activities on the side. The same however turned into a big issue when it was interpreted as a hiatus for the global sensations, as the members slowly enlist in the military one by one. However, with clarification, the group has continued to check in with their fans regularly as they release solo music.

After the release of their anthology album ‘PROOF’ last year, their only full group release since has been an OST track for the Korean animation ‘BASTIONS’, titled ‘The Planet’. While fans were excited about the soundtrack ever since its announcement, they can surely expect a lot more with the release of ‘Take Two’ which is expected to be a ‘gift’ for the BTS ARMY.



