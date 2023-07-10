BTS to release new documentary? Here’s all we know about BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star

South Korean sensation BTS is set to showcase another archive of their journey. As per reports made by Korean media outlets, the septet will be sharing their stories via a new documentary that will be released on Disney+ in the second half of the year. Called, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, it will follow the previous similar releases by the group such as Burn the Stage: The Movie, Bring the Soul: The Movie, Break the Silence: The Movie, as well as solo ones like SUGA: Road to D-DAY and J-Hope IN THE BOX, the first one out of which was a documentary series

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star

The group’s upcoming documentary has been teased for quite a while now and even though it may not release for at least a couple of months or more, the interest is already high among the fans who await another deep and honest look into the lives of RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. It is being said that with the means of their music and various videos over the course of BTS’ journey in the past nine years, the daily lives and future plans of the members who are said to be preparing for the second part of their careers will be displayed on the screen for fans to enjoy.

Other Korean titles releasing in the 2nd half 2023

The exact date of the release of BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star as well as its duration is not known at the moment. However, fans suspect it to be another few hours worth of fabulous content chronicling the septet’s musical prowess which is possible because of their hard work behind the scenes. As a part of the Disney+ lineup for the rest of the year, the BTS documentary as well as shows like Han Hyo Joo starrer Moving, Nam Joo Hyuk led Vigilante, Ji Chang Wook and Wi Ha Joon’s The Worst of Evil, NCT 127: The Lost Boys, Soundtrack #2, and Shadow Detective season 2 have been planned for release.

BTS fans have previously shown their global interest in watching any content related to the group, and the same is expected to continue in the rest of the year.

