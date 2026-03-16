BTS to stream SWIM music video publicly at department storefront on ARIRANG comeback day

Mere days ahead of BTS’ comeback with ARIRANG, and the boys are dropping new information every day about their comeback. On March 16, the group announced plans to hold a livestream of their music video for the title track SWIM at the Shinsegae Department Store. Furthermore, a city-wide THE CITY project has been launched, where from March 20 to May 10, 2026, the Shinsegae Square will feature special content related to the group at the 58th minute of every hour.

BTS to showcase SWIM music video at department store

As a part of BTS’ THE CITY gig, following the release of their fifth studio album ARIRANG on Friday, March 20, 2026, at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST), a simultaneous reveal at Shinsegae Square for the group’s SWIM music video will be held. Which means, fans nearby can head to the famed hotspot to check out the team’s new content every day at the location, as well as watch the first stream of the SWIM music video with many others.

Moreover, other fan attractions like a 15-minute drone show over Ttukseom Han River Park, media facade shows at Sungnyemun gate and Namsan Seoul Tower, Banpo Bridge's Moonlight Rainbow Fountain staging music-and-light shows, and more for the BTS ARMY. More popular tourist locations will participate in celebrating BTS’ comeback.

Meanwhile, the group is all set to drop a 14-track full-length album called ARIRANG after three years and nine months. They worked on it in Los Angeles, USA, back in 2025 for a couple of months, after each of them completed their military duties. A BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG will be performed on March 21 at the Gwanghwamun Square and livestreamed for global fans on Netflix.

This will be followed by a documentary called BTS: The Return, being released on March 27 on the same platform, covering the journey of them recording the new album.

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