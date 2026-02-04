BTS to walk ‘King’s Road’ during Gwanghwamun Square comeback live? Here’s what we know

BTS is K-pop royalty, and once again marking their mark in the world of Korean music, the team is seemingly taking a big step for their Gwanghwamun Square show. Reports have surfaced on Wednesday that the septet is expected to walk a route famously taken by Kings in the past and holds great historical significance. As of right now, the rumors only stem from Korean media coverage, with Chosun Ilbo sharing it as a possibility. Official confirmations are awaited from the group’s team.

BTS to walk the royal path to meet fans and shoot content for ARIRANG comeback livestream

As per reports on February 4, BTS is expected to take the historic route from Geungjeongmun to Heungnyemun to Gwanghwamun and the plaza as the opening scene for their performance at the esteemed Gwanghwamun Square, which will be broadcast to millions across the world. The walk is expected to be pre-recorded or partially livestreamed to the BTS ARMY on March 21.

Previously undertaken by Korean Kings for their meetings and interactions with their subjects, BTS may follow the famed ‘King’s Road/King’s Path’ to interact with their fans. It is known that the plaza in front of Gwanghwamun Gate, known as the "wolgae", was restored in 2023 after being destroyed a century ago. Originally built in 1866, the route would imply the ‘return of the King of K-pop’ if this becomes a reality.

Just one day prior, it was announced that BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE: ARIRANG live will be streamed on March 21 at 8 pm KST (4:30 pm IST) on Netflix. It will mark the team’s first-ever live performance of their new music released on March 20 via their fifth studio album, ARIRANG. The event will be followed by a feature-length documentary called BTS: THE RETURN, which will be released subsequently on March 27 and cover the making of the record.

Following the release, the group will set out on a world tour across 34 cities and 81 stops, starting with the debut show at Goyang Stadium.

