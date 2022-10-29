BTS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, NewJeans and more bag awards at the first THE-K Billboard Awards

On October 28, Billboard held the first THE-K Billboard Awards which focused on the achievements of K-pop artists on Billboard charts and announced the winners of the three categories: Top Artist, Global Artist and Hot Rookie. Top Artist went to BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER while Global Artist was awarded to BTS and IVE and Hot Rookie was given to NewJeans, ENHYPEN, IVE and Kep1er. The awards were given according to the achievements on the Billboard Hot 100, 200 and Global 200.

BTS is a South Korean boy band formed in 2010 and debuting in 2013 under BIGHIT MUSIC. The septet—consisting of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—co-writes and co-produces much of their own material. Originally a hip hop group, their musical style has evolved to incorporate a wide range of genres; their lyrics have often discussed mental health, the troubles of school-age youth and coming of age, loss, the journey towards self-love, and individualism. Their work also frequently references literature, philosophy and psychological concepts, and includes an alternate universe storyline.

IVE and Kep1er:

Ive is a South Korean girl group formed by Starship Entertainment. The group is composed of six members: Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz and Leeseo. They made their debut on December 1, 2021, with the single album Eleven. Kep1er is a South Korean girl group formed through the Mnet reality survival competition show Girls Planet 999 in 2021 and managed by Swing Entertainment and Wake One Entertainment. The group is composed of nine members: Kim Chaehyun, Huening Bahiyyih, Choi Yujin, Kim Dayeon, Seo Youngeun, Kang Yeseo, Hikaru Ezaki, Mashiro Sakamoto, and Shen Xiaoting. They made their official debut on January 3, 2022, with the extended play (EP) First Impact.

ENHYPEN:

ENHYPEN is a South Korean boy band formed by Belift Lab, a joint venture between CJ ENM and HYBE Corporation, through the 2020 survival competition show I-Land. The group is composed of seven members: Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-ki.

ALSO READ: WATCH: BTS’ Jin and Coldplay deliver an emotional performance for new single ‘The Astronaut’

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the winners? Let us know in the comments below.