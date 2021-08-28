BTS top the August singer brand reputation rankings; 'Butter' certified silver in the UK

BTS has done it again! The Korea Research Institute of Corporate Reputation analyzed big data of currently promoting singers' brand reputation from July 28 through August 28, gathering data from consumer participation, media activity, communication, and more. BTS held onto their spot with a brand reputation index of 11,754,553 for August.

Not just that, BTS topped the August star brand reputation rankings with a brand reputation index of 13,098,122, earning a score considerably higher than any other star this month. Also, BTS' Jimin topped the list for the brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members for the 32nd consecutive month with a brand reputation index of 6,055,559.

Also, the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) announced that 'Butter,' BTS’ hit single that was released earlier this year, had been certified silver. According to the BPI’s standards, singles are certified silver at 200,000 units sold and albums are certified silver at 60,000 units sold. 'Butter' is BTS’ sixth single to be certified silver in the U.K., after 'Boy With Luv,' 'Dynamite,' 'MIC Drop,' 'DNA' and 'Fake Love.' 'DNA' and 'Fake Love' both received their silver certifications in July of this year, meaning that BTS has achieved three silver certifications in the United Kingdom in less than two months. Congratulations to BTS!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS Top August star brand reputation rankings; Butter holds on to the Top 10 spot on Billboard Hot 100 chart

What are your thoughts on this? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.