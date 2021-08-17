BTS Top August star brand reputation rankings; Butter holds on to the Top 10 spot on Billboard Hot 100 chart

BTS continue making waves! BTS topped the August star brand reputation rankings with a brand reputation index of 13,098,122, earning a score considerably higher than any other star this month! Not just that, 'Butter' held on to its top 10 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, ranking this week at number 7.

Is there a time of the year, when BTS isn't making waves? Well, there isn't! The August star brand reputation ranking isn't the only notable achievement BTS made this week, but the septet continues to rank high on Billboard’s weekly charts! BTS’ Japanese compilation album 'BTS, The Best' debuted on this week’s Top 200 Albums chart at number 19. This is BTS’ ninth album to enter the top 20 of the Billboard 200. Billboard also announced that 'BTS, The Best' was the fifth top-selling album of this week.

That's not all, BTS’ 'Butter' held on to its top 10 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, ranking this week at number 7. 'Butter' fell to number 4 last week after holding the top position for a record-breaking nine non-consecutive weeks. Also, 'Butter' held on to its top spot on the Digital Song Sales chart for the 11th week, and 'Permission to Dance' came in second, proving that when it comes to star power BTS members are second to none!

