BTS top K Pop boy group brand value rankings for October; NCT & SEVENTEEN follow suit

BTS topped the list for the 41st consecutive month with a brand reputation index of 7,748,253. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included 'Coldplay,' 'My Universe' and 'Billboard', while their highest-ranking related terms included 'record,' 'collaborate,' and 'support.'

BTS’ positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 76.98 percent positive reactions. Their high-ranking phrases allude to BTS' recent collaboration with the legendary rock band 'Coldplay' and their winning track 'My Universe'. The septet added another world-class record to their sparkling crown as their latest release ‘My Universe’ that is a part of Coldplay’s upcoming album debuted at the number 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This is their sixth topper rounding up in a year and a month, just behind The Beatles. However, the list continues as ‘My Universe’ becomes the first song credited to two groups to top the chart in the history of Billboard.

NCT rose to second place in the rankings with a brand reputation index of 3,851,680, marking a 63.52 percent rise in their score since September. Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 3,534,327 after seeing a 56.03 percent increase in their own score. EXO, INFINITE, Stray Kids, THE BOYZ, TXT, Highlight and BTOB round off the top 10 list.

Meanwhile, BTS’ Suga continues to expand his horizons as a producer. Suga has produced 'ANSWER… SHINE' by Japanese artist ØMI. The artist announced that 'ANSWER… SHINE' will have two songs, 'You' and 'Starlight,' with 'You' being produced by Suga of BTS. ARMYs are excited that in October we will be getting a song produced by BTS' Suga and a charming new OST by Jin for tvN's 'Jirisan'! We cannot wait!

