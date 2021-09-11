BTS top male idol group Brand reputation rankings for September; Stray Kids take the second spot on the list

BTS topped the list for the 40th consecutive month with a brand reputation index of 7,630,367 for September. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “Billboard,” “China,” and “fan club,” referring to their magnanimous achievement on the Billboard chart and the love they get from their fandom, ARMY!

Their highest-ranking related terms included “achieve,” “recapture,” and “halt," words best used to describe BTS while their positivity-negativity analysis revealed a score of 60.71 percent positive reactions. Stray Kids shot up to second place in the rankings after seeing an impressive 105.95 percent rise in their brand reputation index since August. The group’s total score came out to 2,446,281 for the month. NCT came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 2,355,419 for September.

The top 10 boy groups for this month in terms of brand value are, in order: BTS, Stray Kids, NCT, The Boyz, SEVENTEEN, BTOB, EXO, Super Junior, SHINee, and ASTRO.

Meanwhile, BTS will be taking their message to the United Nations, once again. The group has been appointed as the "Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture" by the President of South Korea Moon Jae In. Following this, the group is said to be attending the United Nations General Assembly that will be taking place in September this year. President Moon Jae will meet BTS at the Blue House on September 14. President Moon Jae In will be presenting the certificate of appointment of 'Special Envoy for Future Generations & Culture' to BTS. They will attend the UN Assembly on 21st in the USA! Congratulations to BTS!

