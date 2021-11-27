BTS top the November Singer Brand Reputation Rankings; aespa take the third spot

We have some great news! BTS rose to the top of November's singer brand reputation rankings list with a brand reputation index of 15,360,053, while Im Young Woong came in at a close second with a total index of 15,146,604 for November. aespa claimed third place in the rankings with a brand reputation index of 6,565,822.

Lee Chan Won came in at fourth place with a total index of 6,474,663. Finally, IU rounded out the top five for November with a brand reputation index of 5,253,556. BLACKPINK came in sixth, Jeong Dong Won ranked seventh, SEVENTEEN took the eighth spot, Young Tak came in ninth and finally, TWICE ranked tenth. The rankings were determined through an analysis of singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from October 27 to November 27.

Meanwhile, ARMYs are feeling euphoric as BTS will be holding their first in-person concert ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LA’ which will be taking place in Los Angeles on November 27-28 and December 1-2. This exciting news comes 2 years after the '2019 BTS WORLD TOUR LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF THE FINAL' which was held in Seoul in 2019. ARMYs have been sharing photos and videos on social media platforms showing their excitement for the concert. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

