BTS tops August K-Pop boy group brand value rankings; SEVENTEEN, EXO, INFINITE, ZEROBASEONE and others follow

Because of an information examination of the boy group's brand reputation in August 2023, it was dissected that BTS came out no. 1, SEVENTEEN is no.2 and third has been given to EXO. The Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute dissected 57,141,655 boy group brand information estimated from July 12, 2023 to August 12, 2023 to examine the brand cooperation record, media index, correspondence file, and community index. Contrasted with 58,490,264 brand information last July, it diminished by 2.31%. The brand reputation index is a record made through brand enormous information investigation by discovering that shoppers' internet based habits impact brand utilization.

BTS, SEVENTEEN and EXO tops August K-pop boy group brand reputation rankings:

BTS' brand, which positioned first in the boy group brand reputation rankings, their brand notoriety record was 6,543,983. Contrasted with last July's brand reputation record of 10,505,246, it fell by 37.71%. second spot, SEVENTEEN brand partook with interest record og 373,530. Contrasted with the brand reputation list of 4,490,949 in July, it rose by 10.10%. The third spot, EXO brand, was ranked so because of the brand notoriety record, which was 4,572,081, with brand interest file 227,831. Contrasted with last July's image notoriety record of 1,860,292, it rose by 145.77%.

The top 30 of August’s K-pop boy group brand reputation rankings:

BTS

SEVENTEEN

EXO

INFINITE

ZEROBASEONE

NCT

THE BOYZ

Stray Kids

SHINee

MONSTA X

BTOB

2PM

ENHYPEN

TREASURE

Super Junior

ASTRO

TEEN TOP

WINNER

ATEEZ

TOMORROWxTOGETHER

WANNAONE

TVXQ

PENTAGON

Golden Child

VIXX

BIGBANG

ONF

BOYNEXTDOOR

Shinhwa

GOT7

BTS’ activities:

Jungkook's 'Seven' rose 4 spots from the earlier week on the UK's Official chart 'Single Top 100' declared on August 11 and rose to No. 25. With this, Jungkook has set yet another standard with the highest debut (entering the chart) for a Korean solo artist in UK's Official chart history. He has been at the top for 4 consecutive weeks. Seven, delivered on July 14th, surpassed 100 million streams in the first week on Spotify, and is demonstrating its unparalleled ubiquity by surpassing 300 million streams in 23 days.

