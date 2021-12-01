BTS tops Billboard’s Hot Trending songs chart with THESE three songs; Find out

BTS is continuing to top music charts and this week, it’s Billboard‘s weekly Hot Trending Songs chart. For the week of December 4, BTS has claimed three top spots. 'Butter' leads at number 1, their collab song 'My Universe' ranked second and finally, their dance hit track 'Permission To Dance' took the third spot.

For those uninitiated, this newly introduced chart provides a real-time ranking of the most-discussed songs on the platform globally. It’s a new addition, introduced just in October. And it is no surprise that K-pop dominates this chart the most! BTS' smash-hit summer bop 'Butter' is a former leader of Billboard Hot 100. This is its fifth week reigning as 4.5 million users mentioned it on Twitter from November 19 to November 25. Recently, the song also earned the group 'Favorite Pop Song' award at the 2021 American Music Awards (AMAs) and a nomination for 'Best Pop Duo/Group Performance' for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards!

BTS' soothing track 'My Universe' with Coldplay earned the second spot and went up 114 percent in mentions with 1.5 million mentions. BTS took centre-stage with Coldplay at the 2021 AMAs where they performed 'My Universe'. Finally, BTS' west wild themed dance hit track 'Permission To Dance', also a former Billboard number 1 song.

