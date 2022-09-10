BTS tops Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings for the 52nd consecutive time; SEVENTEEN comes in second

In September 2022, boy group brand reputation rankings ranked 30th: BTS, SEVENTEEN , THE BOYZ, NCT, MONSTA X, SUPER JUNIOR, EXO, WINNER, ASTRO, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, SHINee, BIGBANG , ENHYPEN, BTOB, INFINITE, Stray Kids, Highlight, 2PM, ATEEZ, Shinhwa, Wanna One, ONF, Golden Child, TVXQ, Verivery, TREASURE, VIXX, GOT7, SF9 and PENTAGON were analyzed in order.

As a result of big data analysis of boy group brand reputation in September 2022, BTS ranked first, followed by SEVENTEEN and THE BOYZ. The Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute analyzed 64,687,855 boy group brand big data measured from August 10, 2022 to September 10, 2022, through consumer behavior analysis, and analyzed the boy group brand participation index, media index, communication index, and community index. was measured. Compared with 59,275,122 brand big data in August, it increased by 9.13%.

BTS consists of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—co-writes and co-produces much of their own material. Originally a hip hop group, their musical style has evolved to incorporate a wide range of genres; their lyrics have often discussed mental health, the troubles of school-age youth and coming of age, loss, the journey towards self-love, and individualism. Their work also frequently references literature, philosophy and psychological concepts, and includes an alternate universe storyline.

SEVENTEEN debuted on May 26, 2015 with the extended play (EP) ‘17 Carat’, which became the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the US and the only rookie album to appear on Billboard's ‘10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2015’ list. SEVENTEEN has released four studio albums, twelve EPs and three reissues. SEVENTEEN is considered a ‘self-producing’ idol group, with the members actively involved in songwriting and choreographing, as well as many other aspects of their music and performances.

