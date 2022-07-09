BTS tops Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings in July; Marks 50th consecutive month

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed boy group brand reputation rankings for this month. Using big data collected during the period of June 9 to July 9, the rankings have been determined on the basis of the analysis of multiple factors like consumer participation, coverage in media, the volume of communication and interaction, and community indices of various male idol groups.

Marking their 50th consecutive month doing so, boy group BTS (RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook) have ranked atop the list. Their brand reputation index reflects a score of 5,786,587 points, and their positivity-negativity analysis shows a score of 60.89 percent positive reactions.

BTS’ keyword analysis reveals that their high-ranking phrases in this period included ‘Proof’, ‘J-Hope’ and ‘Jungkook’. Meanwhile, the group’s highest-ranking related terms included ‘promote’, ‘release’, and ‘respond’.

After marking a whopping increase in their score last month (144.88 percent), boy group SEVENTEEN holds on to their rank at number 2 for the month of July. This month, the 13-piece act reflects a brand reputation index of 3,911,076 points.

Ranked at number 5 in the month of June, boy group NCT rises to rank 3 in the month of July, reflecting a brand reputation index of 2,326,899 points. Meanwhile, ASTRO rises from rank 7 (June 2022) to rank 4 (July 2022). Finally, MONSTA X also rises up a spot from rank 6 (June 2022), rounding out the Top 5 for the month of July.

Check out the Top 10 for July 2022, below:

BTS SEVENTEEN NCT ASTRO MONSTA X THE BOYZ BIGBANG EXO WINNER BTOB

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: TXT’s Yeonjun chosen to be a brand ambassador for EXO’s Baekhyun’s fashion line?