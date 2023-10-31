BTS tops Entertainment Power People list for 5th consecutive year despite no group promotions; V shines solo

JoyNews24, a prominent media outlet, recently marked its 19th anniversary and conducted its annual study to determine the most influential figures in the Korean entertainment industry. The survey, which took place from September 18 to 25, involved 200 participants, including individuals from the entertainment and broadcasting sectors, journalists, and content creators.

These participants cast their votes for individuals they deemed as the foremost "Power People," not just in K-pop but also in fields like acting, producing, hosting, and various aspects of the Korean entertainment business. Those who ranked at the top of this list are recognized for their noteworthy contributions to the industry over the past year.Despite not promoting as a group, BTS topped the list and their member V made it to the list as a soloist as well.

BTS tops the entertainment power people list

BTS, despite three of their members currently fulfilling their mandatory military services and the others pursuing solo careers, claimed the top spot on the 2023 Entertainment Power People list, with a total of 35 votes. In the previous year, they were only surpassed by Lee Jung Jae, who achieved great success with Squid Game. This accomplishment underscores the remarkable and enduring influence of the K-pop group, showing their continued impact even when they are not actively promoting as a group. Despite members Jin, J-Hope, and SUGA serving in the military, the remaining members—RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook—have maintained their global presence by pursuing individual endeavors. In the 2023 Entertainment Power People survey, BTS reclaimed the top position with 35 votes, reaffirming their significant role in the ever-changing landscape of pop culture.

Second place was secured by soloist Lim Young Woong, who received 30 votes. Despite not having a significant international presence, his immense popularity among middle-aged and older music listeners in South Korea propelled him to a high position on the list.

Earning 19 votes, NewJeans secured the third-place position, a remarkable feat considering their debut just over a year ago. Their swift impact in the K-pop industry is clearly evident.

The fourth-place position resulted in a three-way tie, featuring ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin, BLACKPINK's Jennie, and TV personality Dex, with each of them earning 10 votes. Meanwhile, as a group, BLACKPINK received nine votes, securing fifth place.

Sixth place featured a group of five individuals, each earning six votes. This group included BIGHIT MUSIC and HYBE Labels founder Bang Si Hyuk, comedian and host Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, actress Lim Ji Yeon, and screenwriter Kim Eun Seok. Notably, Lim Ji Yeon and Kim Eun Seok received recognition for their work on the K-Drama The Glory.

While numerous individuals were included in the list with fewer votes, the entertainers mentioned above are the ones who secured the top positions in the poll.

BTS’ V earns spot on list as a soloist and as member

BTS, often hailed as the living history of K-pop, has consistently made major contributions to the K-pop industry since their debut. This year marks their fifth consecutive year at the number one spot on the list, following their top rankings in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Additionally, Kim Taehyung, known as V, received recognition for his achievements as a solo artist, a remarkable feat given his recent debut as a soloist. He is the only BTS member listed as a soloist.

While all BTS members have achieved success in the music industry, the Sweet Night singer stands out for his accomplishments in other entertainment domains. In the first half of 2023, he made his variety show debut as one of the main cast members on the widely successful Jinny's Kitchen, which not only received high ratings but also became a global sensation, being the first Korean entertainment program to be available on Amazon's Prime Video.

In the latter part of the year, V debuted as a solo artist with his album Layover and achieved the remarkable distinction of being the first soloist in history to surpass 2 million sales on both the Hanteo and Circle (Gaon) charts. His possible return to acting in the future is eagerly anticipated in the industry, with expectations of reaching new heights of stardom.

