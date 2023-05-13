BTS tops iTunes Charts in 67 countries like France, Australia and others with BASTIONS’ OST track THE PLANET

The OST 'THE PLANET' of the animation BASTIONS released by BTS on May 12th topped the iTunes 'Top Song' chart in 67 countries/regions, including the United States, France and Australia, on May 13th. THE PLANET is the OST title song of the 3D action hero animation BASTIONS . This song, which harmonizes the 7 members of BTS with 7 colors and refreshing vocals, is composed of a cheerful bass and a melody that makes you feel good just by listening to it and is full of hope.

BASTIONS:

BASTIONS is a work that depicts the process of the rookie BASTIONS revealing the identity of the villain, the main culprit of environmental destruction, saving the earth in crisis and growing into true heroes. The lyrics of THE PLANET contain a message about the preciousness of the earth we live in, in line with the story of BASTIONS.

BTS’ activities:

On May 12th, foreign media reported that “BTS will publish a book about their story, ‘Beyond The Story: 10 Year Record of BTS’ on July 9th.” This book was written by all members and Kang Myeong Seok, editor of Weverse Magazine, who is affiliated with HYBE. BIGHIT MUSIC will be in charge of publishing in Korea, and an English version will also be published in the US. Recently, the United States has shown great interest in the memoirs of BTS. On June 13, while hiding the author and title of the book, it was announced that “a famous musician is announcing a super-large book,” and each fandom speculated that their star was releasing a book. BTS decided to publish a memoir on July 9th, the 10th year since ARMY was founded. It was decided to print 1 million copies of the first edition, and it has already been listed as a bestseller at bookstores in the US, only by reservation. It is known that this memoir includes a large number of undisclosed photos of the members.

Meanwhile, in June of last year, BTS released the anthology album 'Proof', which summarizes Chapter 1 in celebration of the 9th anniversary of their debut, and took a break from activities as a full group for a while. Since then, starting with the eldest brother Jin at the end of last year, J-Hope has recently entered the military.

